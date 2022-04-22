ARIES (March 21-April 19) A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps you will meet some-one who is unusual or different in some way. This could be an enlightening encounter, or at the very least it will be entertaining.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A boss, parent or someone in a position of authority, including the police, might catch you off guard today. This is definitely the day to not test the limits of authority, even if you want to do so. Don’t give into feelings of rebellion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A sudden opportunity to travel might fall in your lap today. Likewise, you might have an unexpected chance to take a course, get training or explore an apprentice program. If an opportunity does arise, act quickly.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Double-check details with banking and financial matters, because something unexpected could impact these areas for you. Whatever occurs will require fast attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball today. They might say or do something you didn’t expect. Perhaps they want more freedom in the relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A few surprises will very likely change your work routine today. Computer glitches, staff shortages, late deliveries, power outages — these disturbances could be anything. Meanwhile, you feel rebellious.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Something could be canceled or, alternatively, you might receive a surprise invitation to go somewhere.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your home routine very likely will change in some way today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. Basically, you have to expect the unexpected.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Guard against knee-jerk reactions or impulsive decisions, because you will be tempted to do this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today, because something unexpected could impact them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful not to jump to hasty conclusions today, because it’s easy to do this. In part this is because you feel independent and rebellious. If someone suggests something, you will be inclined to do the exact opposite.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a restless day for you, because in one way, you want to keep a low profile, and yet in another way, you want something exciting to happen. This feeling might make you feel very liberated, or it might even be a tad nerve-racking.
