Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.