ARIES (March 21-April 19) Today you have the power to see the subtext of things. You know what’s going on beneath the surface. You will also know immediately if someone is lying to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You will be powerful if talking to someone today, probably someone younger. This discussion might relate to your goals or your position on something in a group or an organization.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Today you will have a powerful conversation with an authority figure. You might express innovative ideas about how to make improvements. You might suggest they take a new approach to doing things, especially how to use their authority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) This is a great day for you to study or learn something new, because your mind is focused and you have the perseverance to keep on going in order to learn what you need to know. Some of you might teach others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you will be focused and productive, especially if dealing with inheritances, shared property, taxes or debt. You might learn something about your partner’s wealth, perhaps a secret.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be powerful and to the point today. You might discuss a delicate, hidden subject. Or you might discuss how to improve the relationship itself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you see ways to improve your work, your job or how you approach certain tasks. This is a welcome thing, because why not do things better? Nevertheless, someone else might not agree with you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Parents would be wise to be diplomatic and gentle-handed when talking to their kids today, because it’s easy to go overboard. Likewise, romantic partners might have an intense discussion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have innovative ideas about how to do repairs at home today, which could spark family discussions. This is also a good day to see how to make repairs to bathrooms, plumbing and areas related to garbage and recycling.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have an investigative mind today, which is why you want answers. You want to solve riddles and mysteries. In discussions with others, you will want the straight facts, nothing phony.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might see new uses for something you own. Likewise, some of you also might see new ways to make money, or perhaps a better paying job or ways to make money on the side.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you are intrigued by mysteries, secrets and the subtext of things. You want the facts. You want to know who the man behind the curtain is. When talking to others, you might be more forceful than usual.
For Entertainment Only