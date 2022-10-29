ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your relationship with a parent or a boss might surprise you today. They might do something you least expect. Don’t be afraid to stretch your wings and take some power. You are a natural leader and are not afraid to take command.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An unexpected opportunity to travel might be exciting. This is also an excellent day to meet people from other cultures so you can be stimulated by new ideas and different ways of doing things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Double-check anything to do with shared property, debt or insurance issues, because a little surprise might be waiting for you. When it comes to money, stay on top of things.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be receptive to whatever your partner or close friend might suggest today. Be ready to go along with a new suggestion that might be something fresh and different for you. This might be as simple as trying a new recipe.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Something to do with your pet or your health might reveal new possibilities today. Likewise, some of you might be surprised by something related to your work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents should be mindful of their kids today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for them. Be open to new social situations and trying something different. It could be fun!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Change things up at home. Move some furniture around. Make some little changes at home that give you a lift. Invite someone over. You are very affected by your immediate surroundings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you are a bit restless, which is why you will like to see new places and meet new faces. Push yourself beyond your boundaries. Visit someplace interesting and talk to people around you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might have some clever, moneymaking ideas today. You also might impulsively shop or see something intriguing that pleases you. Today is full of exciting possibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might feel impulsive today. It will please you if you can put yourself in different surroundings. Take a moment to relax in an interesting spot, perhaps where you can people-watch. Pretend you’re on vacation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a quieter day. You’re happy to enjoy your own company. Nevertheless, you still want to learn something new or be surprised by something. This might come to you through film, television, social media or books.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) If you’re dealing with groups or a club today, you might want to advocate for new policies. You probably see new ways of doing things or new ways of networking to get others to climb on board. You also might meet new people.
For Entertainment Only.