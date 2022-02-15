Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Today you make a desirable impression on authority. Oh yes, everyone thinks you rock! This is obviously the day to make your pitch. However, avoid doing this during the Moon Alert.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You have a strong desire to travel and feel the thrill and adventure of enjoying foreign places and exciting cities. Despite the restrictions we face, do something to expand your world. Be inventive!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) This is a hot and sexy day! Passions are running high today because you feel attracted to someone. You feel a strong need for affection with someone appealing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) This is an excellent day for warm relations with friends, partners and spouses, because you want their attention. You want to attract people to you who will make you feel good about yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Relations with co-workers will be pleasant today. Some of you will strike up a romantic tryst or develop a crush on someone. Suddenly, this person seems kinda cute!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a wonderful day for romance and dating. Even lunch with a platonic friend could turn flirtatious. Venus and Mars are lined up today, which means they excite and promote this kind of energy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although there is a strong romantic vibe today, some of you might channel this energy into redecorating where you live or entertaining at home. It will please you to offer something special to guests.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today is an intense, passionate day. Expect casual flirtations from surprising sources, even everyday encounters. You might encounter someone who makes your heart leap.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are intrigued by money and shopping today. You want to attract money to you. Plus, you want to buy beautiful things for loved ones. If shopping, definitely avoid doing this during the Moon Alert.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Venus and Mars are lined up in your sign. You exude delightful little gestures that might attract someone to you. You might not even be aware of it. Or you might be aware that you are flirting — and loving it!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Some of you might be having a smoldering, secret love affair at this time. Others might be having this same kind of secret love affair in their mind. Sheer fantasy?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) You might enjoy the company of a friend so much today that this person becomes a lover. You will feel a flirtatious connection with someone or at least an attraction. Hopefully, this is a two-way street.
