Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Today, because your inner idealism is aroused, it might soften your ambition. Yes, you want to achieve something and make your actions count, but you want them to benefit others as well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Today you might admire a friend or the efforts of someone in a group. It’s good to admire people you respect, because your admiration will then influence your own efforts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Today others perceive you as sensitive and caring. You might use your influence to help someone in need or to lobby others to help those who are less fortunate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Today your ideals are aroused. Perhaps because you’re aware of the challenges and suffering that people are undergoing. You might use your influence with someone to make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you want to help others, especially those in need. You might do fundraising or convince people to join your charitable efforts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discussions with partners and close friends will be mutually sympathetic today. Now you know what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedges.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) In various ways, your ideals are aroused today. You might want to improve your health or come up with a change to your diet. It’s never too late to make a difference!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you feel sympathetic toward children. This might be about your own kids or children anywhere who are in need. Since you are a doer, if you can see a way to help kids today, you will act on it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) There is a softening influence in the air today, which many of us can feel. This could cause you to feel particularly sympathetic toward a family member.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. That’s OK. Because your imagination is heightened, this can be a productive time for those involved in creative projects.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are a modern idealist who secretly wants to save the world before bedtime. Today some kind of activity going on behind the scenes or perhaps a private effort on your part might generate new income.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) You have been inspired to benefit those in need by working with a group recently. This has been a rewarding experience for you. It feels satisfying to do something to make a difference in someone’s life.
For Entertainment Only.