ARIES (March 21-April 19) You might seek the advice of someone older or wiser today. Nevertheless, when you hear their advice, you might be critical or doubtful about its veracity or benefit. Be careful, because it’s easy to fall into negative thinking today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Discussions with parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs might be a bit difficult today. You might feel guarded about what you do know and reluctant to share it. Or maybe you will encounter someone who is doing this to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) This is a fantastic day to study, because your mind is focused and disciplined today. You have the motivation and endurance to hang in there, even if it’s boring.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You feel financially conservative today. You might want to guard something or check on the details about shared property, inheritances or anything that you own jointly with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful, because it’s easy to focus on other people’s faults today. None of us is without fault. Instead, remind yourself of this person’s positive qualities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be productive in whatever you do today, because you won’t overlook details and will work with care and caution. You’re more concerned with the minutiae as opposed to the big picture.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an excellent day to hone a skill in the performing arts or sports, because you have the diligence, patience and endurance to keep on doing something until you improve and get better at it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might have a serious discussion with a parent or an older family member today, because you are concerned about practical matters. You might make future plans about how to secure things at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today your critical faculty is sharp! This is because both Mercury and Saturn are lined up in your House of Communications. You have a fine discriminating mind today, which might make you a bit critical.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You respect money and savings. You do not waste things. Today you will be even more conservative about how to handle money and possessions than you usually are.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Communications with others might be a bit stiff or stilted today because Mercury is lined up with Saturn. You might feel guarded about any information that you do know. You might not trust someone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an excellent day for you to do research, because you’ll be like a dog with a bone. Your mind is disciplined and focused. Nevertheless, you might fall into negative thinking, especially about your own flaws or the flaws of others. Lighten up!
For Entertainment Only.