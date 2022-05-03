Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Something going on behind the scenes might somehow impact your earnings, your wealth or even something that you own. In particular, be aware that someone working against your best interests might try to take something from you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A competition with a friend or a member of a group might have an unexpected consequence today. Or perhaps you will encounter someone who is unusual or different in some way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Something unexpected might spur you in a new direction today. This is why you might feel a sudden burst of confidence or ambition to get something done or achieve a particular goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) This is a tricky day, because you are keen to travel or do something to expand your world and experience new ideas, learn new things and meet new people. Yes! However, these plans might suddenly change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stay up to date with information related to taxes, debt, insurance matters and anything to do with the resources or wealth of your partner, because something unexpected will impact these areas today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Tread carefully today, because a friend or someone close to you might suddenly do something you least expect. They might make a surprising demand. Or they might have an exciting suggestion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Strong feelings of independence will affect your work today. However, you also might encounter interruptions and sudden changes that affect your job today, especially related to technology and computers.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Parents take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are and what they’re doing. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have a lot of energy to make some changes at home now, probably big improvements. You might suddenly decide to do something unusual to make improvements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are aggressive in your communications right now, because you’re excited about something and you want to share your ideas. However, today is full of unpredictable influences.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keep an eye on your money scene today, because things are unpredictable. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own from loss, theft or damage.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you are full of electric energy! This is why you feel impulsive and restless. Think before you act or say something so that you won’t have regrets later.
For Entertainment Only