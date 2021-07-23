ARIES (March 21-April 19) Power struggles with a family member might take place today. These generally accomplish nothing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Although you might be obsessed about an idea today, resist your urge to convince others to “see the light.”
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Money issues or a possession is important today, which is why you will stand your ground.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You want to get to the bottom of something. More likely, you will end up in an intellectual conflict.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today hidden information might come to light, perhaps even a secret.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might meet someone pushy today. They might want to indoctrinate you or others into their way of thinking, or perhaps they want you to join an organization.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might throw their weight around and try to beat their drum so that everyone follows their path. Or perhaps they have a grievance to air.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Resist the urge to proselytize and convince others to agree with your beliefs about politics, religion or racial issues, because this is what you are tempted to do. There’s no point in browbeating others to agree with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)Squabbles about shared property or how to divide an inheritance or a certain amount of money might arise today. Disputes about borrowing something also might arise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be intense today. You might feel verbally attacked. Possibly, you are the person being aggressive about your views.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You want to make the world a better place. Today you might be so excited about introducing reforms, especially to your workplace, that you are overbearing. (There are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Power struggles with kids might take place today. Remember who’s the adult and who’s the child. Power struggles between romantic partners are also likely.
