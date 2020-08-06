Longview nursing home residents and the staff who care for them Thursday received a cool surprise hours before a nearly five-month ban on visitors was partially lifted.
Consultant John Lehenbauer of the Hospice of East Texas distributed more than 900 banana popsicles donated by Blue Bell Creameries of Longview to nine nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Longview.
“I think people forget these residents are still not able to have families come in and see them during this time,” Lehenbauer said, “And I wanted to reach out again to let them know we are still thinking about not only the residents in these facilities but also the health care heroes that are there every day for them.
State health officials announced late Thursday that visitors will be allowed in Texas nursing homes on a limited basis after Gov. Greg Abbott shut down visitation in mid-March in a move meant to protect the state’s most vulnerable population from COVID-19.
Lehenbauer and Julie Rucker, volunteer coordinator for Hospice of East Texas, delivered the popsicles to 617 residents and 324 health-care workers at Heritage at Longview Health and Rehabilitation, Treviso Transitional Care, Highland Pines Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center, Summer Meadows, Haven Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Heartis of Longview and Trinity Timbers Assisted Living.
They showed up at the facilities with coolers labeled with signs that read, “Don’t let COVID-19 make you go bananas!”
Carla Reaves, business development manager of Highland Pines Nursing Home, said the facility is grateful for donations of all types.
“Since our residents have been locked down and no one can visit, to have ice cream, cookies, donuts, whatever delivered for them, it does put a bright spot in their day, and we really appreciate it,” Reaves said.
In March, shortly after nursing facilities were locked to visitors, the nonprofit hospice group set up a no-contact way for community members to deliver cards to local nursing homes and assisted living centers.
The program, called Happy Mail, set up mailboxes at the hospice’s locations for people to drop off the cards for later delivery