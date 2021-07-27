East Texans should prepare for another hot day and some potential afternoon thunderstorms throughout the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today coming on the heels of a similar advisory on Monday.
The heat advisory will be in effect for Gregg, Rusk, Upshur, Harrison and Panola counties. The heat index values could range from 105 to 109 degrees in the region.
The day is expected to be sunny and hot with a high temperature of about 98 degrees. There is a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” a National Weather Service statement said.
Forecasters advise drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room and staying out of the sun to beat the heat.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” according to the advisory.
Temperatures will begin to cool overnight to 76 degrees before shooting back up to 96 degrees Wednesday.
Thursday will remain sunny and hot with a high of 98 degrees. Temperatures will push 99 degrees Friday and Saturday before possibly breaking into triple digits Sunday.