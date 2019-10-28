Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from right, speaks Monday with members of the media after former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman signaled that he would not appear as scheduled for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Standing with Schiff are Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., from left, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.