WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House moved toward approving a non-binding measure Thursday aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran as criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensifies
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the war powers resolution, which does not require Trump's signature, nonetheless “has real teeth” because it is "a statement of the Congress of the United States. I will not have that statement be diminished by whether the president will veto it or not.''
The Democratic measure seemed certain to pass Thursday over solid Republican opposition. A similar proposal by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., faces an uphill fight in the GOP-run Senate. Kaine's efforts received a boost Thursday as Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, an ex-Marine, said he might support the war powers measure. Two other Republican senators said Wednesday they would back the Kaine plan.
“We are members of a separate and distinct branch of government. It is our duty not to take anyone’s word for things as we are dealing with matters of life and death,” Young said, adding that he wished Trump administration officials had provided more intelligence information during a briefing Wednesday on a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.
Pelosi, in announcing the House vote, called the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani “provocative and disproportionate."