WASHINGTON — The House Ways and Means Committee is preparing to consider a package of tax breaks for individuals and businesses next week, laying out GOP priorities ahead of potential bipartisan tax talks later this year.
Several lawmakers said after leaving a closed-door meeting of panel Republicans on Thursday that the goal is to complete a markup by next Friday. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., told reporters there is enough support on the committee to report the not-yet-released bill to the floor.
“I think we’ll pass the economic growth package next week out of committee,” he said.
Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said previously he’s briefed a range of House GOP groups on the tax package he’s developing, including the House Freedom Caucus, Main Street Caucus, Republican Governance Group and opponents of the $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes, known as the SALT cap.
Smith said leaving Thursday’s meeting that the focus of his tax bill is “helping working-class families, small businesses and to build in America.”
The package is expected to revive tax incentives for businesses that have phased down or lapsed under the 2017 GOP tax law. It will likely bring back bigger or more immediate tax deductions for research and development spending, interest expenses and purchases of short-term assets like equipment and machinery.
Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said some pieces of the bill have strong bipartisan support, so part of the discussion in Thursday’s meeting was making sure GOP tax-writers were comfortable with that along with what’s in and out of the package. Restoring full, immediate write-offs for R&D costs has particularly strong and vocal bipartisan backing.
“We’ve talked a lot about R&D expensing, going back to where we were and making sure small businesses are able to compete and just making sure we’re in a strong competitive environment,” Hern said. “And that we’re clawing back any bad tax policies that were put forth under Democrats that were incentivizing very wealthy individuals as opposed to helping the American people.”
Hern suggested that could include repealing clean energy tax credits from Democrats’ 2022 climate, health and tax law, which the House GOP also proposed among spending cuts for their earlier debt limit package that was later scaled back in talks with the administration.
Republicans are also expected to include language raising the $600 threshold for tax reporting on online sales and gig work on sites like PayPal, Venmo, eBay, Etsy, Uber, Lyft and Airbnb that Democrats passed in 2021 as part of their pandemic aid package. Offering some relief has bipartisan support, though GOP lawmakers have proposed a full reversal to a $20,000 threshold.
The bill is also expected to cut taxes for households, which could come in the form of a bigger standard deduction that most taxpayers use.
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said she’s pushing to include a bill she introduced this week with Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., that would make the standard deduction bigger over the next two years, mainly for households earning less than $400,000.
Their bill would add $4,000 on top of the existing standard deduction for married couples filing jointly and half that amount for individual filers in 2024, adjusted for inflation the following year. The extra “bonus” deductions would be on top of the normal standard deduction, which is $27,700 for married joint filers and $13,850 for single tax filers in 2023.
The bonus deductions would phase out by 5 cents for each dollar of income above $400,000 for joint filers and $200,000 for individuals. The thresholds are based on modified adjusted gross income, or income after exclusions for retirement contributions, educator expenses, student loan interest, alimony payments or income earned overseas or in Puerto Rico and U.S. territories.
If included in the tax package, the proposal would align a larger standard deduction with the 2025 cliff when much of the 2017 tax law is set to expire, teeing it up to be part of that broader debate on the tax code.