FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, evacuees wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on a section of Interstate 610 in Houston. Houston area officials expressed shock and anger on Friday, May 21, 2021, after learning that their communities, which suffered the brunt of damage from Hurricane Harvey, would be getting a fraction of $1 billion that Texas is awarding as part of an initial distribution of federal funding given to the state for flood mitigation. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)