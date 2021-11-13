PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alton McCaskill rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Houston methodically dispatched Temple 37-8 on Saturday to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Cougars (9-1, 7-0 American Athletic) have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in the conference championship game since winning the American Athletic in 2015. They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games — at home against SMU next Saturday and at East Carolina on Nov. 26, to join them in the Dec. 4 championship game.
Temple (3-7, 1-5) has lost five straight games, outscored 217-35 in that stretch.
The Houston defense, which had been blistered for 79 points in back-to-back wins over SMU and USF, got interceptions from cornerback Marcus Jones, safety Gervarrius Owens, and Gleson Sprewell while holding the Temple offense to just 10 first downs and 48 total plays in the game.
The Cougars offense was able to wear down the Owls in the second half after struggling to maintain momentum in building a 10-0 first-half lead. Running back Ta’Zhawn Henry capped the first drive of the second half with an 8-yard touchdown run. Five minutes and two drives later, McCaskill broke free for a 34-yard score, his second of the afternoon.
The Cougars rushed for 222 yards, the sixth team and fifth in a row that Temple has allowed more than 200 yards rushing.
Houston quarterback Clayton Tune was 20 of 33 for 210 yards and threw touchdown passes to Seth Green and Jaylen Erwin. Tune has not thrown an interception in his last five games.
Temple’s lone touchdown came on a 1-yard run by tailback Edward Saydee. Owls quarterback Justin Lynch was 11-for-24 passing for 119 yards and two interceptions.
Mordecai, Siggers lead SMU, Mustangs romp past UCF, 55-28
DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns and Tre Siggers ran for three scores as SMU crushed Central Florida 55-28 on Saturday.
Ryan O’Keefe pulled in an 18-yard pass from Mikey Keene and Parker Navarro ran in from the 6 to put UCF up 14-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter but the Mustangs answered with 31 straight points to take a 38-14 advantage at intermission.
Ulysses Bentley IV started the SMU run by stiff-arming his way 56 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-14 and Siggers put the Mustangs in front for good with a 10-yard run for his first score.
Bentley gained 97 yards on 14 carries for the Mustangs (8-2, 4-2 American) and Siggers added 93 on 11 carries as SMU gained 241 yards on the ground. Dylan Goffney caught 10 passes for 88 yards.
Mark-Anthony Richards ran for two touchdowns in the second half for UCF (6-4, 2-3), including a 58-yard dash early in the third quarter. Richards finished with 104 yards on eight carries.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak by SMU. UCF had won three straight coming into the game.
UTSA escapes upset, rallying to beat Southern Miss 27-17
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards and No. 15 UTSA overcame a sluggish performance to beat Southern Mississippi 27-17 on Saturday and remain undefeated.
UTSA, Georgia and Cincinnati are the only remaining unbeaten FBS teams following No. 8 Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss at No. 13 Baylor.
The Roadrunners (10-0, 6-0 in Conference-USA) needed late defensive stands to avoid an upset by the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-6).
Favored by 33 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, UTSA nearly became fully ensnared in a trap game if not for its defense.
With the game tied at 17 with six minutes remaining, UTSA noseguard Jaylon Haynes recovered a fumble by Southern Miss quarterback Antavious Willis at the Golden Eagles 35. The turnover led to Hunter Duplessis’ go-ahead, 24-yard field goal with 4:39 remaining.
UTSA sealed the victory with 4:25 remaining on a fumble recovery by Charles Wiley at Southern Miss 9 after Corey Mayfield Jr. stripped Willis as he fled the pocket. Sincere McCormick scored on the ensuing play to give the Roadrunners a 27-17 lead.
UTSA had two fumble recoveries and an interception.
McCormick rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Southern Miss entered the game allowing 30.2 points per game but held UTSA to single touchdown for much of the contest. The Golden Eagles had two interceptions, including a 34-yard touchdown return by Natrone Brooks on the second play of the second half to put Southern Miss up 17-10.
Southern Miss started freshman Frank Gore Jr. at quarterback, which caught UTSA off guard defensively. The son and namesake of the New York Jets running back, Gore has started at running back all season and wasn’t listed at quarterback on the team’s depth chart entering the game.
Gore finished with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown on 20 carries and completed 2 of 3 passes for 33 yards before exiting the game in the second half with an injury.
A season-high crowd of 30,105 did impact Gore and the Golden Eagles. After his first career completion on a 32-yard pass to the Roadrunners’ 2-yard line, the Golden Eagles had a false start, delay of game, bobbled snap and a fumbled snap that pushed them back to the 26-yard line. Missed a 37-yard field goal.
The Golden Eagles finished with 16 penalties for 88 yards, including seven false starts and five delay-of-game penalties.
Texas Tech’s 62-yard FG on final play beats Iowa State 41-38
LUBBOCK (AP) — Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Texas Tech to a 41-38 victory over Iowa State on Saturday after the Red Raiders squandered a 17-point lead in the second half.
Garibay sprinted across the field with his helmet off as fans stormed the field to celebrate the walk-off win after the longest field goal in the FBS this season, surpassing a 60-yarder by Oregon’s Everett Hayes last week.
The senior from California broke the Texas Tech record of 57 yards by Blade Adams against Texas A&M in 1977.
The Cyclones had pulled even on Andrew Mevis’ 29-yard kick with a minute remaining before redshirt freshman Donovan Smith, making his first career start, got the Red Raiders just far enough to set up Garibay, whose previous career long was 48 yards.
Garibay has made 12 of 12 field goals this season.
The Red Raiders (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) won for the first time under interim coach Sonny Cumbie in his second game. Texas Tech earned bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017 the same week Joey McGuire was named to replace Matt Wells, who was fired in the middle of his third season.
Breece Hall had three touchdowns, including two on the ground to extend his Iowa State and Big 12 records to 22 consecutive games with a rushing TD. But the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3) lost any realistic chance of playing in the Big 12 championship game after starting the season in the top 10.
Brock Purdy threw consecutive touchdown passes to Charlie Kolar to cut Iowa State’s 31-14 deficit to three, and Hall’s 14-yard score on a screen pass pulled the Cyclones within 38-35.
No. 12 Ole Miss beats No. 11 Texas A&M, 29-19, with defense
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A.J. Finley returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and Matt Corral threw for 247 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 12 Mississippi to a 29-19 win over No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday night.
The Rebels (8-2, 3-3 Southeastern) held a 15-13 lead in the fourth quarter before Ashanti Cistrunk’s interception set up a 13-yard touchdown run by Snoop Conner with 6:32 left.
Finley provided an insurmountable cushion on the next series, grabbing Zach Calzada’s throw and returning it down the Texas A&M sideline.
Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3) trailed 15-0 at half, but whittled the lead to to 15-13 in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard scoring run by Devon Achane and field goals by Seth Small.
Achane scored on a 9-yard run to finish the scoring with 3:11 left.
Corral completed 24 of 37 passes and Caden Costa kicked field goals of 33 and 32 yards. Chance Campbell and Keidron Smith added a safety by tackling Isaiah Spiller in the end zone in the first half.
The Rebels finished with 504 yards of total offense, highlighted by Jerrion Ealy with 24 carries for 152 yards and added 34 yards on four receptions.
Drummond had a game-high six receptions for 49 yards.
Achane had 110 yards on 12 carries. Calzada was 24 of 41 passing for 237 yards.
Jaylen Warren, No. 10 Okla. State roll past TCU, 63-17
STILLWATER, Okla, (AP) — Jaylen Warren ran for three touchdowns to help No. 10 Oklahoma State roll past TCU 63-17 on Saturday night.
The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) won their third straight. Oklahoma State moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Oklahoma with two games remaining, including a showdown with the Sooners on Nov. 27.
Warren ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half as the Cowboys took a 28-3 lead. Oklahoma State gained 352 yards and held TCU to 162.
Kansas snaps losing skid and stuns Texas 57-56 in OT
AUSTIN (AP) — Jalon Daniels hit Jared Casey on a scrambling pass for a 2-point conversion in overtime and Kansas stunned Texas 57-56 Saturday night to snap the Jayhawks’ eight game losing streak this season and a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games.
Texas had rallied from 21 down in the second half to force overtime on Casey Thompson’s touchdown pass to Cade Brewer with 22 seconds left.
Texas got the ball first in overtime and scored on Marcus Washington’s scoop-and-stretch touchdown catch. But Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) answered with Devin Neal’s 2-yard touchdown run.
First-year Kansas coach Lance Leipold then immediately decided to go for the win and Kansas players stormed onto the field when Daniels found Casey trailing the scrambling quarterback across the middle of the field and the fullback cradled the throw for the score.
Texas (4-6, 2-5) started 4-1 under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian, but has now lost five in a row for the first time since 1956.
Daniels passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score. Neal rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who hadn’t won a road game in the Big 12 since 2008. The Jayhawks defense forced four Texas turnovers.
Thompson finished with 358 yards passing with six touchdowns for the Longhorns, who must win their final two games to become bowl eligible.
Kansas hadn’t scored more than 33 points in a game this season and rolled up 35 by halftime.