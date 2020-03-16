How social distancing works and what it means for you

Friends, from left, Erin Carroll of Severna Park, Md., Clay Colehouse of Crownsville, Md., Jessica Goblin of Severna Park, Md., Travis Victorio of Millersville, Md., Mary Fitzell of Millersville, Md., and dog Marty, enjoy lunch during a visit to Annapolis on Monday. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters across the state in response to coronavirus beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Drive-thru, carryout and delivery service will still be allowed. The friends gathered for lunch because they are home from college.