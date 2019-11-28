The holiday season is a joyous but often expensive time of year.
The average American will spend $700 on holiday gifts and other trimmings this year, totaling more than $465 billion says the National Retail Federation. In a 2017 survey for CIBC, Canadians said they were planning to spend an average $643 on gifts and another $300 on decor and entertaining. Such spending can compromise household budgets, making the post-holiday hangover that much more difficult.
Holiday shoppers may want to emphasize being frugal this holiday season. Here are some strategies to follow.
Establish a firm limit on gift amounts
The more the merrier is a popular a sentiment during the holiday season, but spending more on a gift doesn’t necessarily mean it will be better received. Many humorous, whimsical, practical, or even glamourous gifts can be had for $30 or less.
Combine financial resources
If there’s a splurge in mind for a particular person on a list, find out if someone else is willing to serve as a co-gifter. For example, siblings can chip in for a gift for Mom or Dad if they have their sights set on something expensive.
Consider a grab bag or secret gift exchange
Families or groups of friends can opt for a grab bag this year. In such arrangements, each person brings a gift worth no more than a previously agreed on amount of money, and individuals take turns pulling gifts out of the bag. This is a great way to stay within budget and is a particularly helpful arrangement for big families.
Shop all sales
Utilize sales to your best advantage to score deals on various items. Those who plan ahead can shop off-season to help stretch a budget over the course of the year rather than over one or two months.
Include some homemade gifts
People with a talent for knitting or crocheting can create blankets or other gifts. Bakers can whip up tasty, edible treats. The holidays are a prime time to put your unique talents to use and turn them into beloved gifts.
The holidays certainly can be expensive, but people can rein in spending by acting frugally when gifting.