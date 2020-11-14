Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.