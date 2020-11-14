Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Longview business to again show their support for President Donald Trump.
Supporters of the president gathered for what they called a “patriot rally” and later a parade through Longview to show their support for the president following the election. The event follows a similar rally this past Sunday during which attendees voiced concerns that Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was unfair and inaccurate.
A week after Biden was declared the winner of the election, the demonstration Saturday in Longview was one among rallies that took place in other cities, including one involving thousands of people in Washington D.C.
Some of the group started along Loop 281 in Longview waving flags supporting Trump and sporting Trump clothing items.
Then, many gathered in the parking lot at National Wholesale Supply on West Marshall Avenue to tailgate, before leaving at 4 p.m. for a convoy around Longview with many flag-festooned vehicles honking and making U-turns on Loop 281 to backtrack around busier parts of the route.
The group’s rally a week ago began at Longview High School; however, Longview ISD later said it did not want the group using its parking lot, according to organizer Jennifer Smith. Updates on the group’s Facebook page show it had at least one other planned meeting spot for Saturday’s rally before having to change it again, this time to NWS.
While the caravan took up a sizable amount of space on the Loop stretching between traffic lights, Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the department had “a couple of traffic calls in relation to the convoy, but nothing of any significance.”