Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.