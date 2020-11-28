As holidays come and go, I have a lot of fun tossing up some spooky spider webs drifting across a window on Halloween, or twists of candy lights around a front door for Christmas. Typically to do this, there need to be things for the webbing and lights to actually hang from.
It is for this reason I found myself on a ladder, nails stuck between my teeth, a hammer in one hand, and a chunk of my house in the other.
As it turns out, the parts of my house that looks like painted wood are not actually wood, but something called cement cladding or fiber-cement. Cladding is a composite material usually made of cement, sand or ash, and shredded wood fibers, and is basically weather-proof and doesn’t require much upkeep. It also looks, as previously stated, exactly like wood until you either press your face right up against it, or have a chunk of it in your hand.
The downside is that cladding also fairly unforgiving. Unlike the wood it appears to be, it does not swell or shift. So a nail driven in at an awkward angle by an inexperienced hand can cause it to shatter along an unseen fault line.
Two months. I had my house for two months and I literally broke it. I cannot put into words the terror and shame of it all.
You’ll be happy to know my house is still standing. If you know where to look, you can even see where the chunk of my house came off. I had looked into how to repair it professionally, or at least some Do-It-Yourself equivalent. There is a patching material you can buy, but my problem was more of a gap than a tear or crack. So I super glued the chunk back in place with industrial super glue suitable for cement and metals.
I use the right kind of nails now—rustproof super sharp cladding nails— and haven’t had a problem since. The super glue has held up, and my decorations are spot-on every year.