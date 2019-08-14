FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, children of mainly Latino immigrant parents hold signs in support of them and those individuals picked up during an immigration raid at a food processing plant, during a protest march to the Madison County Courthouse in Canton, Miss. Unauthorized workers are jailed or deported, while the managers and business owners who profit from their labor often aren’t. Under President Donald Trump, the numbers of owners and managers facing criminal charges for employing unauthorized workers have stayed almost the same. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)