The tropical depression currently near the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days, and forecasts by the National Hurricane Center suggest it may threaten Florida by mid-week.
The storm known as Idalia was about 80 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, as of an 11 a.m. update by the NHC. The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving east at 2 mph.
“The depression is forecast to become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding from heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as Tuesday,” the NHC forecast said. “Although it is too soonto specify the exact location and magnitude of these impacts, residents in these areas should monitor updates to the forecast, have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials.”
The forecast projected 3 to 6 inches of rain from the storm from Tuesday into Wednesday in portions of the west coast of Florida and the Panhandle. Some areas could see 10 inches of rainfall, the NHC said.
“This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding, and landslides across western Cuba,” the forecast said. “Scattered flash and urban flooding can also be expected across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle and portions of the Southeast U.S. by Tuesday into Thursday.”
On Saturday, the government of Mexico issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel, while Cuba issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the provinces of Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was campaigning in Iowa on Saturday, declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties, noting the Gulf Coast is still recovering after being devastated by Hurricane Ian last year.
“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”
The governor’s executive order covers the following counties: Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla.
Attorney General Moody also announced the activation of Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.