Tune rallies Houston past Tulane, throws for three TDs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clayton Tune passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score late in the third quarter to Jeremy Singleton as Houston rallied past Tulane 40-22 on Thursday night.
Tune threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes of 11 yards to Christian Trahan and 17 to Singleton to spot the Cougars (5-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) to a 14-0 lead.
Tulane (1-5, 0-2) scrapped back with Tyjae Spears weaving 39 yards for a touchdown late in the first half, pulling the Green Wave within 17-15. Just after halftime, Michael Pratt hooked up with Will Wallace on a 29-yard scoring pass as Tulane grabbed a 22-17 lead.
The lead lasted just about seven minutes before Tune led a pair of Houston drives that ended in a Da Williams field goal and his second TD pass to Singleton as the Cougars reasserted themselves, 26-22.
Houston added two more scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including an eight-yard touchdown run by Ta’Zhawn Henry to make it 33-22 and ice the game. Eight receivers made 23 catches for 288 yards with Kesean Carter gaining 69 and Singleton 62.
Arozarena shines, Rays blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener Thursday night.
The breakout star of October last year, Arozarena made a breathtaking dash to the plate in the seventh inning for the first straight steal of home in the postseason since Jackie Robinson did it for the Brooklyn Dodgers against Yogi Berra and the New York Yankees in the 1955 World Series, according to the FS1 broadcast.
Nelson Cruz also homered and McClanahan tossed five stellar innings for the Rays.
Young Wander Franco also sparkled in his playoff debut, delivering an early RBI double that speedy 2020 postseason star Arozarena scored on from first base to get the defending AL champions off to a quick start.
Arozarena, a 26-year-old Cuban who’s still a rookie despite setting a postseason record with 10 homers and 29 hits in 20 games a year ago, capped an exhilarating performance by stealing home on Boston reliever Josh Taylor to make it 5-0 in the seventh inning.
It was the first steal of home in a playoff game since Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs did it against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2016 NLCS.