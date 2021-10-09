Harvick out to stop earliest playoff elimination of career
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season — he's on a 38-race losing streak — and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination.
Harvick has made it through the second round of the playoffs every year since the elimination format started in 2014, the year he won his only Cup title. Harvick is such a solid bet to be a contender because he's always in the hunt, always among the leaders, and he's advanced to the championship round in five of seven seasons.
And yet he heads to the Roval at Charlotte on Sunday ranked ninth in the standings, the first driver below the cutline. The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight after this race, and Harvick lags nine points below the final transfer position.
Harvick, the same guy who slammed his helmet in rage after on-track shenanigans with reigning champion Chase Elliott cost him a win last month, was surreally serene headed into the make-or-break race.
“I’m kind of a creature of habit, do the same things on a weekly basis, and it’s just another race,” Harvick said. "I know that sounds cliché and boring and all the things that come with that, but you just have to go out there and do what you do, the best you can, and see where it falls.”
It's been a bad year at Stewart-Haas Racing and Harvick and the No. 4 team are the biggest losers. They dominated all the way up until the third-round finale last season and this year have been fairly mediocre.
Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch
Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.
Up next is a familiar foe — Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky.
These two teams met seven years ago for the championship — the last appearance for either team on the game's biggest stage. Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series. They'll begin the best-of-five series in Phoenix on Sunday.
Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help the Mercury beat second-seeded Las Vegas 87-84 on Friday night in Game 5 of their semifinals series. Chicago took out top-seeded Connecticut in the other semi in four games.
It's the first time since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016 that neither of the top two teams made it to the finals. Phoenix was the fifth seed and Chicago the six.
“It’s hard,” Taurasi said. “It’s been now, what, seven, eight seasons? And when you get there, you think you’re just always going to get there. And that’s not the case. I know the magnitude of this, and these guys have been great all year. This team has just been resilient all year. We’ve had injuries, this and that, and we’ve always been able to just stay together and like each other. Which is a big deal.”
Chicago faced adversity itself this season, overcoming a 2-7 start while Parker was recovering from an ankle injury. Parker decided to come home to Chicago after spending the first 13 years of her career in Los Angeles.