No. 4 Baylor beats Kansas State 74-49 for 3rd win in row
WACO (AP) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Kendall Brown each had a double-double as fourth-ranked Baylor won its third game in a row since rare consecutive losses, beating Kansas State 74-49 on Tuesday night.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and the 6-foot-8 post player grabbed 12 rebounds. Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
LJ Cryer added 14 points with three 3-pointers and Adam Flagler had 13 points and five assists for Baylor (18-2, 6-2 Big 12), which was home for the first time since successive defeats in the Ferrell Center two weeks ago.
Those losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State ended the Bears’ 21-game winning streak and cost the defending national champions their No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. They rebounded with wins last week at West Virginia and Oklahoma.
The Wildcats (10-9, 2-6) led only after Ismael Massoud made a 3-pointer on their first shot of the game, only three days after they almost pulled off an upset over fifth-ranked Kansas.
Texas jumps out early, cruises past TCU 73-50
FORT WORTH (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Texas cruised to a 73-50 victory over TCU on Tuesday night.
Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll after being ranked 23rd last week, has won six straight and 23 of the last 30 meetings against TCU (13-4, 3-3).
Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones had 12 points and Marcus Carr 11. The three combined for all eight of Texas’ 3-pointers.
Mike Miles scored 14 points for TCU. Emanuel Miller had 13 points.
The Longhorns, who lost two straight before squeaking past Oklahoma State 56-51 on Saturday despite poor shooting (36.7%) and 20 turnovers, shot nearly 50% (16 of 33) against the Horned Frogs in the first half while building a 43-23 advantage at the break. Allen scored 12 points and Ramey had 10.
Texas stretched its lead to 24 points. TCU pulled to 63-48 with 5:19 left but didn’t get closer.
The Longhorns finished 29 of 65 (44.6%) from the field, outrebounded TCU 41-31 and committed just 10 turnovers.
Texas hosts No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday. TCU is at home against No. 19 LSU on Saturday.