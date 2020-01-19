Democratic Party voting drive volunteers move a table after the manager of the nearby coffee shop asked them to leave the front store's parking lot in Richardson, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Democrats are hoping this is the year they can finally make political headway in Texas and have set their sights on trying to win a majority in one house of the state Legislature. Among the hurdles they'll have to overcome are a series of voting restrictions Texas Republicans have implemented in recent years, including the nation's toughest voter ID law, purging of voter rolls and reductions in polling places. (AP Photo/LM Otero)