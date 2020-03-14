A laborer works in a tobacco field on July 28, 2016, in Albertson, N.C. Lowered demand for tobacco has far-reaching impacts on communities that revolve around farming it, including fewer hired laborers and layoffs from large employers. Tobacco farmers affected by President Trump’s tariffs were not eligible for government subsidies like other crop farmers, and it is still unclear how the November presidential election will be affected in purple North Carolina, which Trump won by only three points.