Technology has changed nearly every facet of everyday life, and that includes holiday hosting. Whereas hosts once had to worry about getting invitations stamped, sealed and sent out on time, e-invitations, often referred to as “evites,” have simplified the invitation process immensely.
Hosts can still send invitations the old-fashioned way, but they also can now use preexisting templates to design holiday invitations in minutes and send them out to all of their guests.
While the way invitations are sent has changed immensely, the information to include on the invites has stayed the same. If it’s been awhile since you sent a holiday invitation, this refresher course on what to include on your invites can ensure guests know all they need to know about your holiday party.
Date and time
The date and time of the party should be clearly stated on the invitation. The holiday season is one of the busiest social seasons of the year, with family gatherings and office parties dotting December schedules. Leave nothing to the imagination on your invitation and clearly indicate the day of your party and what time it begins.
Location
It might seem like a no-brainer, but don’t forget to include the location of the party on your invitation. Even if you annually host a holiday party at home, include your full address so guests, especially new invitees, have something to enter into their vehicle GPS systems.
Degree of formality
Guests will want to know if the party is formal or casual, so let them know via the invitation. If no dress code information is included, guests will likely assume the affair is casual.
Menu
If you plan to serve a meal, include information about the menu on the invitation and request that guests with specific food allergies inform you or bring their own food to the party.
Theme
Holiday parties sometimes have themes. So if you want everyone to dress up as a favorite holiday movie character or if you want to throw a Santa-themed soiree, make sure to include such information on the invitation.
Accommodations
The U.S. Department of Transportation notes that, each year, hundreds of people die in drunk driving crashes during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you plan to serve alcohol, let guests know on the invitation and let them know you will arrange for safe transportation home, if necessary. Ridesharing apps have made it easier than ever to get home safely, but hosts should still keep the phone numbers of local taxi companies on hand and make sure guests rooms are ready to accommodate guests who get a little too festive.
Party invitations have changed dramatically over the last couple of decades. But they still serve as a guests’ primary source of party information.