PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Interstate 95 reopened Friday less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia, a quicker-than-expected rebuild to get traffic flowing again .
Workers put the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge.
The elevated section of I-95 collapsed early on June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire.
State transportation officials said the driver, who was killed, lost control around a curve.
There were no other deaths or injuries.