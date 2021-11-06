AMES, Iowa (AP) — The running of Breece Hall and a little razzle-dazzle propelled Iowa State to a 30-7 victory over Texas at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.
Hall rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) earned their third straight win over the Longhorn and became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season.
It was the sixth time in seven games Hall has gone of the 100-yard mark.
Receiver Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for Iowa State, totaling 96 yards. Hutchinson also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Texas (4-5, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss, the Longhorns' worst skid since dropping four in a row in 2010.
The Cyclones trailed 7-3 at halftime, but raced to the lead when Hall darted 47 yards for a touchdown on Iowa State's first possession of the third quarter.
Hutchinson made the score 17-7 when he took a lateral from quarterback Brock Purdy and threw a pass to Tarique Milton for the score.
A little more than 3 minutes later, Hall put the Cyclones up 24-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Purdy finished 26-of-37 passing for 253 yards. Tight end Charlie Kolar caught five passes for 72 yards.
Texas continued to sputter, despite making a switch at quarterback. Casey Thompson started, but completed just 2 of 6 passes for 2 yards.
Hudson Card replaced Thompson late in the first quarter, completing 14 of 23 for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Both offenses came into the game averaging more than 32 points a game, but defenses ruled early.
Isheem Young's fumble recovery in the opening moments set up Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis for a 24-yard field goal.
The Cyclones were up 3-0 until Texas marched 78 yards in the second quarter. Xavier Worthy capped the drive with a 4-yard reception, giving the Longhorns a 7-3 lead at the half.
Texas' first five possessions totaled 13 plays. The touchdown drive lasted 14 plays.
Iowa State was held to just 40 rushing yards before halftime, averaging 2.9 per carry. The Cyclones were 1 for 7 on third-down chances in the first 30 minutes.
Hall was limited to 17 yards on his first seven rushes, but was the catalyst for Iowa State's success after the break.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: As Breece Hall went, so went the Cyclones. Hall averaged 2.4 yards on seven first-half carries, but ran for 53 yards on his first two attempts of the second half. Hall extended his streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown to 21, with a 47-yard third-quarter gallop to the end zone.
Texas: Regardless of who played quarterback for the Longhorn, their success depended on the running game. running back Bijan Robinson was Texas' most consistent performer, accounting for 87 total yards in the first half. He finished with 126 total yards.
Tune passes for 385 yards, No. 20 Houston tops USF 54-42
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Clayton Tune was 21 of 26 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Ta'Zhawn Henry had a 97-yard TD run and No. 20 Houston held off an upset bid by South Florida in a 54-42 victory Saturday night.
Henry had 130 yards on 10 carries, and Alton McCaskill picked up 125 yards on 22 attempts. Nathaniel Dell made eight catches for 164 yards and a score.
McCaskill got his third rushing TD from 8 yards out to make it 54-42 with 2:27 to play. The Cougars (8-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) have won eight in a row for the first time since 2016.
Houston star defensive back-kick returner Marcus Jones was shaken up midway through the third but returned later in the quarter. He wasn't on the field for part of the fourth period.
Brian Battie had two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns and a 29-yard TD run to help South Florida (2-7, 1-4) take a 28-26 halftime lead. Battie, who has three 100-yard kickoff returns this year, brought back the game-opening kick for a score and went the distance again with 2:16 left in the second quarter.
South Florida quarterback Timmy McClain went 22 of 46 for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.
The Bulls gained 232 first-half yards against Houston's fourth-ranked defense that had allowed 286.9 yards and 19 points per game coming in. South Florida finished with 399 total yards, but Houston piled up 646.
Jake Herslow made a nifty leaping catch in the back of the end zone on an 18-yard pass from Tune midway through the first quarter, but the Cougars trailed 14-9 after the opening 15 minutes.
Houston entered the game outscoring opponents 107-24 in the first quarter.
Jones, who returned a kickoff 100 yards for a clinching TD with 17 seconds remaining in Houston's 44-37 win over SMU last week that lifted the Cougars into the Top 25 for the first time since October 2018, was sent airborne on a tackle by Timarcus Simpson after a 19-yard runback on the kickoff following Battie's first TD return.
Jones had a 100-yard second-quarter interception return neglected by a holding call, but the Cougars scored on the ensuing possession when Tune hooked up with Dell on a 55-yard scoring strike.
THE TAKEAWAY
Houston: Coach Dana Holgorsen was anxious to see how his team would respond after reaching the Top 25 and saw it was able to overcome rare defensive struggles.
South Florida: Was able to keep sack-happy Houston, which was averaging 4.25 sacks per game, without one due to effective blocking and McClain's elusive moves.