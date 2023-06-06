WASHINGTON — A handshake deal to redirect IRS funding to offset tight spending caps for other domestic programs won’t mark the end of a partisan battle over expanding the tax collecting agency.
About $21 billion of an $80 billion tranche of funding that Democrats enacted last year is set to be cut and repurposed as part of the agreement between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the debt limit and cap federal agency spending.
But that hasn’t quenched Republicans’ desire to slash more IRS funds, setting up a familiar fight in the annual government funding process.
“I think that no doubt there’ll be people trying to alter that annual (IRS) funding and, of course, really this agreement is just the next step toward the appropriation battles,” said Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a senior Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the tax code.
Republicans are vowing to continue attempts to chip away at the roughly $59 billion in IRS funding that will remain, if the handshake agreement holds. McCarthy said after the House passed the debt ceiling package last week that “we’re not going to stop until we get the rest of the IRS agents repealed.”
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a member of the tax-writing Finance Committee, described the clawback plans as a “good down payment” toward rescinding the full $80 billion.
The next opportunity to go after those funds will be the fiscal 2024 appropriations process that’s now set to get underway, after Biden signed the debt ceiling bill into law this weekend.
The $80 billion that Democrats enacted last year is a separate, mandatory add-on spread over a decade, but the agency also gets an annual chunk of discretionary funding, most recently $12.3 billion in the omnibus package for the current fiscal year.
It will be the first appropriations process since the $80 billion cash infusion became law in which Democrats are negotiating with a Republican-controlled House. To attract Senate GOP support in the 50-50 chamber last year — appropriations bills require 60 votes to get past a filibuster — Democrats agreed to a 2% IRS budget cut.
A Republican who negotiated the debt limit deal on McCarthy’s behalf, North Carolina Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, said the plan to repurpose $10 billion each year during the next two years’ appropriations cycles is “a pre-agreement that this is on the table.” But he said the side deal isn’t meant to determine the details of appropriations outcomes.
The appropriations process “is still wide-open for appropriators to make their decisions,” McHenry said. “It is not my intention for this agreement to hamper that process. Same thing for the White House.”
Another $1.4 billion rescission was written into the debt ceiling package. That shielded the accounts for improving taxpayer services and modernizing IRS systems from cuts, in line with traditional bipartisan backing for that spending.