Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.