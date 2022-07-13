Isolated thunderstorms are possible in East Texas this afternoon as expected triple-digital high temperatures bring another heat advisory for the region.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a hazardous weather outlook warning heat index values will range from 105 to 110 degrees areawide.
“In addition, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by mid and late afternoon across much of the area, near a weak surface front and associated upper level disturbance,” according to the statement.
The statement applies to an area that includes Gregg, Smith, Cherokee, Harrison, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties. According to the National Weather Service, the Interstate 20 corridor that includes Longview, Tyler and Marshall is in an area of marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through 7 a.m. Thursday
“Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, capable of producing locally gusty to isolated damaging wind gusts and brief heavy rainfall,” the statement says. “These showers and thunderstorms may linger over the area through tonight.”
A map depicting rainfall chances through 7 p.m. Wednesday shows just a 20% chance for Longview, Tyler and Shreveport.
A string of daily of heat advisories continues today for Northeast Texas and into Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service reported Tyler broke a longstanding high temperature record Tuesday when it reached 106 degrees. The previous high temperature for July 12 in the city was 105 degrees set in 1954. Maximum temperature readings in other area cities on Tuesday were 107 at the Rusk County Airport in Henderson, 104 at East Texas Regional Airport in the Longview area and 102 in Marshall.
The high temperature is expected to reach 104 degrees today in Longview and Tyler.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued an Ozone Action Day for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties due to atmospheric conditions favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution.