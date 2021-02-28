FILE — In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Palestinian laborers line up to cross a checkpoint at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Israel announced plans to vaccinate tens of thousands of Palestinians who work inside Israel and its West Bank settlements, at a time of vast disparities in access to vaccines between the Israeli and Palestinian populations. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)