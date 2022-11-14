ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the bombing of a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday that killed at least six people and wounded 53 others as a “vile attack.”
Erdogan said a bomb had been detonated on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian thoroughfare Istiklal Avenue but that it was too soon to say if the attack had a terrorist motive.
Yet Erdogan said there was a “smell of terror” in the air, citing initial information shared by the governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya.
The president said authorities suspect a woman had taken part in the incident that occurred at around 4:20 p.m. (1320 GMT).
Unverified social media footage showed a woman leaving a bag near pedestrians, followed seconds later by a blast. Authorities cautioned, however, that the investigation was in its early phase.
Other footage showed shattered windows and motionless people lying on the ground on the street, a popular shopping destination for tourists and locals alike in the European part of the Turkish capital.
Police officers and emergency services were deployed to the scene in large numbers, according to state broadcaster TRT, while helicopters were flying over the Beyoglu district and neighboring areas.
Istiklal Avenue was the target of a terrorist attack in 2016, when a suicide bombing killed four people and injured 39 others. According to the Turkish government, the bomber had links to the Islamic State, but the terrorist group itself didn’t claim responsibility for the attack.
Reports on Sunday’s attack were being limited by the Turkish broadcasting authority RTUK. It said reports should be avoided in order to avoid sowing panic. State broadcaster TRT and commercial broadcaster CNN Turk interrupted their reports in response.
