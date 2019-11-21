Expect Christmas’ jolly star to arrive with flair for Longview’s community tree lighting Sunday.
Melida Heien, the city’s main street coordinator, introduced the community Christmas tree to downtown Longview in 2018, with hundreds of people on hand to watch as the Christmas tree’s lights were flipped on for the first time in Heritage Plaza. The second year of the new tradition kicks off at 4 p.m. Sunday with a theme: “Lights, Camera, Christmas.”
Santa Claus will arrive for the night with a “paparazzi theme.”
“If you’re attending the Academy Awards, just imagine how the celebrities arrive,” Heien said. “Santa may be arriving in the same manner.”
This year, the Christmas tree will be located at the center of Heritage Plaza. Harvest Moon Countrygrass, a popular local band, will provide music. Carriage rides will be $1, and local businesses will provide booths with hot chocolate, games and cookies.
“It’s more like Downtown Live, with a Christmas feel,” Heien said, referring to Heritage Plaza’s fall and spring concert series.
Happy T. Clown, and food trucks also will be on hand. Santa will arrive between 5 and 5:30 p.m., with an opportunity to purchase pictures with Santa after the tree is lighted.
“The real star of the show is going to be lighting that Christmas tree,” Heien said of the 23.5-foot tree that was assembled Wednesday in Heritage Plaza.
Heien started Longview’s Christmas tree tradition after noticing that while many of the city’s neighbors hosted annual events kicking off the holiday season, Longview did not.
“I guess my goal from the get-go last year was really just to create an event that kind of kicks off the holiday season for us in our community ...” she said. “This is our day that we start our holiday calendar.”
Her plan is for the event to always be on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, when many people do not have school the next day and a lot of people take off work as well.
“It’s far enough from Thanksgiving that people are hopefully still in town,” she said.
The event will precede a host of downtown Christmas events in the following weeks, from Small Business Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Christmas parade, Christmas at the Courthouse, ArtWalk and events at the Gregg County Historical Museum and Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
The event will not be rescheduled in case of inclement weather, and Heien will be there at 5:30 p.m. to turn on the tree’s lights regardless of the weather..