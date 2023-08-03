East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-10 9 8 6 4 3
♥-9 8 3
♦-8 6
♣-J 5
WEST EAST
♠-A 7 2 ♠-5
♥-Q 10 5 4 ♥-J 7 6
♦-Q 10 9 4 3 ♦-7 5 2
♣-2 ♣-A Q 10 9 7 3
SOUTH
♠-K Q J
♥-A K 2
♦-A K J
♣-K 8 6 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2♣ Pass 2♦ Pass
2NT Pass 3♥ Pass
4♠ All pass
Transfer to spades
Opening lead: Two of ♣
It was the last round of the club’s Saturday night duplicate and Hard Luck Louie judged that one more top would give him a chance to win it, so he jumped aggressively to game when his partner showed a five-card spade suit. He was disappointed with the dummy, but he had a fair chance for success. East won the opening club lead with the ace and continued with the queen of clubs. Louie covered with the king and saw West ruff, cash the ace of spades, and lead another spade. There was nothing for Louie to do except take the diamond finesse. He finished down one when that lost. “It was worth a shot,” said Louie.
Lucky Larry played the same contract with the same start to the defense. Instead of covering the queen of clubs with the king, however, he played low and allowed the queen to hold the trick. East led another club, hoping to promote something in partner’s hand, but Larry ruffed in dummy. A spade to the king lost to the ace and West could do nothing to hurt the contract. He led a spade. Louie won in hand and drew the last trump, then discarded a low heart from dummy on the king of clubs. Making four!
The opening club lead set up the king for Larry’s tenth trick, and Larry was careful to protect it until he could cash it safely.