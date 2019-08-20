Migrants who jumped off the Spanish humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms are rescued after a desperate bid to reach the shore of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, tantalizingly near after 19 days blocked on board in deteriorating conditions by Italy’s refusal to open its ports, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. After one migrant jumped ship earlier in the day and was rescued by the Italian coast guard, nine more launched themselves into the sea wearing orange life vests, Open Arms said that the Italian coast guard managed to rescue all nine of the later group, but it was not immediately clear if they would also be taken to land. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)