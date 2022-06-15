It's balloon time, Longview: What you need to know about this year's Great Texas Balloon Race

Balloons will again be dotting the skies over Longview this weekend during the 45th Great Texas Balloon Race.

The hallmark East Texas event returns this year in its full capacity — but with many changes, including its primary location. It's scheduled Friday through Sunday, and here's what you need to know if you want to see the colorful balloons in the skies during a competition flight, the flickering of the balloons during one of the scheduled glows, listen to one of the live bands or just grab a funnel cake from a food vendor.

Location

All of the events this year center around Maude Cobb Convention Complex and the fairgrounds. Event officials are calling it the Longview Convention Complex because it encompasses the rodeo arena, the Longview Exhibit Building, Maude Cobb and the areas in between.

Schedule

The event is officially Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. Here are the details.

Friday

6:30 a.m.: Competition flight

Competition flight 7 a.m.: Special shapes inflations around Longview

Special shapes inflations around Longview 4 p.m.: Gates open for festival

Gates open for festival 6:30 p.m.: The Social Club in concert

The Social Club in concert 8:15 p.m.: Special Shapes Spectacular

Special Shapes Spectacular 8:45 p.m.: Opening ceremony

Opening ceremony 8:50 p.m.: Balloon glow

Balloon glow 9:30 p.m.: The Molly Ringwalds in concert

The Molly Ringwalds in concert midnight: Gates close for the day

Saturday

6:30 a.m.: Competition flight

Competition flight 7 a.m.: Special shapes inflations around Longview

Special shapes inflations around Longview 7:30 a.m.: Up & Away 5K Fun Run

Up & Away 5K Fun Run 4 p.m.: Gates open for festival

Gates open for festival 6:30 p.m.: Cody Wayne in concert

Cody Wayne in concert 8:15 p.m.: Special Shapes Spectacular

Special Shapes Spectacular 8:45 p.m.: Opening ceremony

Opening ceremony 8:50 p.m.: Balloon glow

Balloon glow 9:30 p.m.: Little Texas in concert

Little Texas in concert midnight: Gates close for the day

Sunday

6:30 a.m.: Competition flight

Competition flight 7 a.m.: Special shapes inflations across Jaycee Drive from Longview Exhibit Building

Parking

Although the area includes Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, general parking is off Jaycee Drive near the Exhibit Building. Only handicap and VIP parking is available from the Maude Cobb entrance at 100 Grand Boulevard off Cotton Street.

Entertainment

Live music is back this year with a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Social Club opens Friday night for the Molly Ringwalds. East Texas favorite Cody Wayne opens on Saturday night for Little Texas, which has two members with strong ties to Longview.

When will I see the balloons in the sky?

Competition flights are scheduled on the mornings of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The paths for the flights will depend on the weather, but the flights will all take place over Longview — weather permitting. Pilots will gather at 6 a.m. inside Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for a briefing and will go find places from which to launch. They will be in the skies shortly afterward.

What about the special shapes?

There are seven special shape balloons this year — “Buzzy,” “Billy the Kid,” “Rocket the Flying Squirrel,” “Sheriff Airmadillo,” “Spyderpig,” “Mr. Winkle” and “Zorro the Raccoon.”

The inflations are set to begin at 7 a.m. and last about 45 minutes as long as the weather permits, according to the statement. Pilots and crew will be on location before the inflations to prepare.

On Friday, all seven balloons will be stationed at different locations. On Saturday, four of the balloons will be at one spot while the others will be at separate locations, and on Sunday, all seven will be staged across from the Longview Exhibit Building.

