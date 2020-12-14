A wing-surfer catches some air on lake Ontario at Cherry Beach on a warm fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Meteorologists say it'll be close but it's looking like 2020 globally will end up as the hottest year on record. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 that last month was the second hottest November and the first 11 months of the year are the second warmest on record. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)