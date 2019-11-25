from wire reports
SAN ANTONIO — LeBron James had 33 points and 13 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers won in San Antonio for the second time this season with a 114-104 victory Monday night.
The Lakers (15-2) have one game remaining against the Spurs on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles but have already won the three-game series against their longtime rivals in the Western Conference.
Anthony Davis added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers in his final game before returning to New Orleans on Wednesday.
LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and DeMar DeRozan added 22 for the Spurs. San Antonio fell to 6-12 after its 11th loss in 13 games.
Aldridge started the game 3 for 4, including his 10th 3-pointer of the season, while primarily being defended by James. It was one of the few times the Spurs got the best of James.
James finished 13 for 24 from the field and 4 for 7 on 3-pointers in 35 minutes.
San Antonio remained in the game early by going 7 for 14 on 3-pointers in the first half. Bryn Forbes and Lyles hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Spurs a 44-40 lead.
■ RAPTORS 101, 76ERS 96: TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Fred VanVleet added 24 and the Toronto Raptors held Joel Embiid scoreless for the first time in his career in a 101-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who posted their 14th consecutive home victory over the 76ers.
■ BUCKS 122, JAZZ 118: MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 17th consecutive double-double to help Milwaukee rally past Utah for its eighth consecutive victory.
Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 for the Bucks, whose last loss was at Utah on Nov. 8.
■ TRAIL BLAZERS 117, BULLS 94: CHICAGO — Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points in just his fourth game of the season, CJ McCollum added 21 and Portland beat Chicago.
Damian Lillard had 13 points and 12 assists as Portland snapped a four-game losing streak.
■ CELTICS 103, KINGS 102: BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum had 20 and Boston held off Sacramento Kings despite a career-high 41 points from Buddy Hield.
Marcus Smart had 17 points with seven assists, and Enes Kanter added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics.
■ HEAT 117, HORNETS 100: MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 21 points and Miami remained unbeaten at home by topping Charlotte.
Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and Kelly Olynyk finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Miami.
■ NETS 108, CAVALIERS 106: CLEVELAND — Spencer Dinwiddie hit a fadeaway jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining to give Brooklyn its fourth straight victory.
Cleveland erased a 106-97 deficit with just over 2 minutes left and tied the game on Collin’s Sexton’s free throw with 21 seconds to play.
■ PACERS 126, GRIZZLIES 114: INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren scored 26 points to lead the Indiana past Memphis.
Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and Aaron Holiday added 16 points off the bench for the Pacers, who have won three straight and seven of nine.
■ TIMBERWOLVES 125, HAWKS 113: ATLANTA — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points and Minnesota rode three big offensive quarters to rally past Atlanta.
Trae Young scored 37 points for the Hawks.