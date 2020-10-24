FILE — This Oct. 30, 2005 file photo shows Country singer Jerry Jeff Walker at a campaign fundraiser at Willie Nelson’s ranch outside Austin, Texas. The Texas country singer and songwriter who wrote the pop song “Mr. Bojangles,” has died at age 78. Family spokesman John T. Davis says Walker died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 of cancer after battling throat cancer and other health issues for several years. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)