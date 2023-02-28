White Oak’s Gavyn Jones and Hughes Springs’ Trenton Pemberton were both in midseason form in week one of the high school baseball season.
Jones earned Longview News-Journal Pitcher of the Week honors, and Pemberton is the LN-J’s Hitter of the Week after putting up big numbers on the mound and at the plate in games played Feb. 20-25.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Jones, a Texas Tech signee, went 2-0 on the mound with a 0.77 earned run average, 21 strikeouts, four walks and four hits allowed in nine innings pitched. He was also solid at the plate for the Roughnecks, hitting .444 with two doubles, three triples and four RBI.
Pemberton hit .647 (11 for 17) with three home runs, three doubles, a triple, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored as the Mustangs opened the season with five wins and a loss.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PitchingLongview’s Kieffer Doxey threw a complete game, using just 76 pitches, in a 2-1 win over Decatur. He scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Pittsburg’s Kyle Ramsey struck out 15 in 13.1 innings pitched.
Carthage’s Brooks Brewster started two games and went 2-0 with a 0.61 earned run average, 12 strikeouts, three walks and one earned run allowed. He tossed two-hit shutout at Hallsville, fanning eight, walking one and giving up two hits.
New Diana’s Ivan Benoit worked six innings and did not allow an earned run, giving up three hits, striking out nine and walking three.
HittingCarthage’s Connor Cuff hit .421 with two home runs, two doubles, 12 RBI and three stolen bases.
White Oak’s Davis Tolliver hit .471 with a double and five RBI, and teammate Noah Carter hit .368 with two triples and five RBI
Pittsburg’s Landon Graham hit .500 (8 for 16) with a 1.493 OPS, a .938 slugging percentage, one home run, four doubles, three RBI and a walk.
Tatum’s Cam’ron Redwine went 7 for 13 with three home runs (one grand slam), two triples, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and five walks. In the field, he had 38 putouts and threw out three runners at second base.
New Diana’s Hayden Thomas hit .571 with three RBI and six runs scored from the leadoff spot for the Eagles. Elliott Foreman hit .500 with two doubles, five RBI, five hit by pitches and three walks.