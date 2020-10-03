TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones launched his first pass far to John Metchie III for a 78-yard touchdown. It was most definitely a sign of things to come.
Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of deep throws to Metchie and an even longer one to Jaylen Waddle, and No. 2 Alabama romped past No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24 on Saturday.
Briefly threatened early, Jones and the Crimson Tide (2-0) flexed their considerable big-play muscle in the passing game to put away the Aggies (1-1).
“Our guys stayed the course and kept competing in the game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “That’s really what we wanted to do.”
For a team once known for running the ball, Bama aired it out.
Metchie looked like the Tide’s latest major receiving threat, alongside Waddle and DeVonta Smith.
Jones topped that initial score with an 87-yard TD to Waddle, who had sprinted past two Aggies defenders to make the grab with nothing but green in between himself and the end zone. Metchie and Jones hooked up for a 63-yarder in the fourth, giving the sophomore five catches for 181 yards.
Jones finished 19-of-26 passing for a second straight surgically precise performance marred by one interception off a deflection.
“We won, so it’s a good game,” Jones said, when asked if it was his best performance.
Waddle had 142 yards receiving and his touchdown catch was tied for the fifth longest in program history, according.
It came after three Alabama penalties in four plays. Jones’ three career pass touchdowns of 85-plus yards are the most by a Tide quarterback.
Najee Harris rushed for two short touchdowns and safety Daniel Wright scored on a 47-yard interception return against Kellen Mond.
Mond put up big numbers but it wasn’t nearly enough. He completed 25 of 44 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns — and the pick six. Ainias Smith had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve got to stop the big plays, learn to be more efficient on offense and take advantage of some more of those opportunities to be able to play and compete,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We had some opportunities.”