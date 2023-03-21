White Oak’s Gavyn Jones continued to be one of the toughest outs in East Texas, and Harmony’s Tucker Tittle turned in another dominant outing on the mound.
For their efforts, Jones is the Longview News-Journal Hitter of the Week and Tittle earned Pitcher of the Week honors for games played March 13-18.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
In wins over Bullard (10-6) and Hooks (13-11), Jones hit .857 (6 for 7) with a home run, a double, five RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base.
For the season, the Texas Tech signee is hitting at a .609 clip with five home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 20 RBI, 28 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts.
Tittle worked a full seven innings in a 4-1 win over Winnsoro, striking out 14 with no walks or earned runs allowed. In his last two outings, the Eagle standout has fanned 18, walked three and given up one earned run in 11 innings.
For the season, he’s 3-2 with a 1.52 earned run average, 34 strikeouts and 14 walks in 23 innings ow work.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Longview’s Kieffer Doxey, a sophomore, helped the Lobos open district play on a winning note. He struck out 10, walked one and scattered three hits in a 10-0 win over Tyler High School.
Hallsville’s Blake Cox went six innings, striking out six with no walks in a 9-2 win over Texas High.
HITTING
Hallsville’s Blake Cox went 4 for 6 with two doubles, four RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases in two games. Teammate Ethan Miller was also 4 for 6 with a double, three RBI and two steals.
White Oak’s Tyler Puckett hit .667 (4 for 6) with a double, triple and five runs scored in two games.
Big Sandy’s Jake Johnson went 3-for-5 in a pair of district wins, adding a home run, double and sacrifice fly and six RBI. He did not strike out in wins over Union Grove (14-2) and Leverett’s Chapel (16-5).
THSBCA POLL
District rivals Carthage and Spring Hill head up the list of East Texas teams ranked in the latest poll released by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Carthage is No. 4, Spring Hill No. 8, Pleasant Grove No. 9 and Liberty-Eylau No. 10 in Class 4A.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Whitehouse at No. 2 in 5A, Central Heights at No. 3 in 3A and Alba-Golden at No. 6 and Joaquin at No. 8 in 2A.