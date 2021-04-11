This photo from the Royal Court twitter account, shows Jordan’s King Abdullah II, second right, Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein, fourth right in blue mask, Prince Hassan bin Talal, fifth right, and others arriving to visit the tombs of former kings, in Amman, Jordan, Sunday. King Abdullah II and his half brother Prince Hamzah have made their first joint public appearance since a palace feud last week. Members of the Jordanian royal family Sunday marked the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan, a British protectorate that preceded the kingdom.