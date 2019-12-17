FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, A vehicle is submerged in floodwater in September 2017 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Senior U.S. Judge Charles Lettow in Washington. D.C., ruled Tuesday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is liable for damages to a group of Houston-area homes and businesses flooded by two federally owned reservoirs during Hurricane Harvey because the inundation was due to how the federal government built and maintained the dams.