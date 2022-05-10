NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a mammoth three-run drive in the ninth inning for his first walk-off home run in the major leagues to give the New York Yankees a 6-5 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Giancarlo Stanton tied it with a modest three-run shot in the sixth, and the Yankees rallied for their 14th victory in 16 games after three Toronto ejections left the angry Blue Jays seeing red.
New York overcame a shaky start from Luis Severino and improved to 21-8, the best record in the majors.
George Springer launched a leadoff homer for Toronto, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth that helped the Blue Jays take a 5-3 lead.
No. 9 batter Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu drew consecutive one-out walks in the ninth from Jordan Romano (1-2) before Judge sent a hanging 1-2 slider 450 feet into the second deck in left field.
Brewers 5, Reds 4
CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Hader reached 500 career strikeouts, Luis Urías hit tying home run and made a clutch catch and the Milwaukee Brewers held off Cincinnati 5-4 Tuesday night to stop the Reds’ season-high, two-game winning streak.
Jace Peterson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with the first of his two doubles for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who ended a three-game losing streak. With the potential tying run on third base with two outs in the eighth, Urías dived to his left at shortstop to snare Kyle Farmer’s liner just above the ground and end a three-run rally.
Hader worked around a leadoff walk in a hitless ninth and became only the third pitcher with saves in his first 12 appearances of a season after Lee Smith in 1994 and José Mesa in 2005.
Red Sox 9, Braves 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Rafael Devers hit his first career grand slam and the last-place Boston Red Sox broke out for clean-shaven manager Alex Cora in a 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night that ended a five-game skid.
Devers’ 432-foot blast off Kyle Wright (3-2) hit the center-field scoreboard behind the Braves’ bullpen. Devers also had a double and a walk.
The slam, Devers’ fifth homer, was the highlight of Boston’s six-run second inning. Trevor Story had a two-run single in the ninth.
The Red Sox matched a season high for scoring last reached April 13. Boston had combined for six runs over their past four losses.
Rangers 6, Royals 4
ARLINGTON (AP) — Corey Seager snapped an 0-for-16 slump with two home runs, Martin Perez pitched 6 1/3 solid innings and the Texas Rangers opened a nine-game homestand with a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Seager went the opposite way to left-center for a two-out solo shot in the first inning to put Texas ahead to stay. His leadoff homer in the third, to right-center, made it 4-0. All six of his homers this season have come at home.
The shortstop, who joined Texas last winter on a $325 million, 10-year contract, had gone hitless in the previous four games to drop his batting average to a season-low .231.
Perez (1-2) struck out six without a walk and was charged with four runs, but only one of those was earned. The left-hander has allowed only two earned runs over 26 1/3 innings for a 0.68 ERA his last four starts.
White Sox 4, Guardians 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets homered in his second straight game, Tim Anderson had three hits and 2 RBIs and the Chicago White Sox shook off the previous night’s big collapse by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Starter Lucas Giolito (2-1) went seven innings and gave up just the one run that came on a Josh Naylor homer to win his second straight start. He allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one.
The White Sox won their seventh of eight games, with the only blemish blowing the six-run lead in the ninth on Monday night and losing in 11 innings.
Astros 5, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Verlander missed out on his fourth no-hitter by five outs but still faced the minimum through eight innings, and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win.
Twins third baseman Gio Urshela singled to right field with one out in the eighth to end Verlander’s bid. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, finished the eighth by getting Royce Lewis to ground into a double play.
Verlander was vying to tie Sandy Koufax for second on the career no-hitter list. Nolan Ryan holds the record with seven.
After pitching just once in 2020 and missing the entire 2021 season with an elbow injury, Verlander has been stellar so far in 2022. Tuesday’s start moved him to 4-1 with a 1.55 ERA through six starts.
Orioles 5, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Tyler Nevin each homered and Kyle Bradish struck out 11 over seven strong innings, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Mullins also added three singles and a stolen base in a 4-for-5 night. Anthony Santander added three hits, including a RBI double for Baltimore.
It was the Orioles’ first time playing at the new Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006.
Dodgers 11, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit three of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBIs in an 11-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
The Dodgers hadn’t hit eight doubles in a game since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1958. The franchise record is nine.
Turner’s first double to deep center field capped a two-run first inning, and that was all the runs Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers bullpen needed. The first run scored on back-to-back doubles by Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner.
Gonsolin (3-0) allowed one hit in five shutout innings and had five strikeouts while walking four. Dodgers starting pitchers are 16-3 with 1.83 ERA through 28 games this season.