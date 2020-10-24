DALLAS (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered the long-running criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton returned to his home county in a legal victory for the Republican.
Judge Jason Luong ruled that the securities fraud case should continue in Collin County, north of Dallas, siding with Paxton’s defense attorneys who argued the case should be returned there after it was moved to Houston. Paxton pleaded not guilty in 2015 and the case has been stalled for years over legal challenges.
Seven senior lawyers in Paxton’s office said they reported him to law enforcement for alleged bribery and abuse of office in connection to his relationship with Austin developer Nate Paul. Since then, one of the seven lawyers resigned, another was put on leave and two were fired.